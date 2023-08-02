LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former coach at a high school in North Las Vegas is accused of sexual assault against a woman who was a student at the time of the incident, police said.

Investigators from the North Las Vegas Police Department arrested Rene Ruiz, 25, on Tuesday, after officers received a report of a sexual assault. Police said the victim was a student at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas at the time of the alleged assault.

A Wednesday news release said Ruiz was recently let go from his employment at the Clark County School District where he worked as a temporary wrestling coach at Mojave High School.

“At this time the location of where the incident occurred is not believed to have been on school district property,” the news release said.

Ruiz was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, and faces charges of sexual assault, lewdness, being a school employee engaging in sexual acts with a pupil 16 years of age or older, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police ask additional victims to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Additionally, those with any information on the crime wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.