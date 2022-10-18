Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appears in court as his attorney argues for bail on Oct. 18, 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former Clark County official accused of stabbing a Las Vegas investigative reporter to death will remain behind bars following a hearing Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Robert Telles, 45, is charged with murder in the death of 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German who was found dead outside of his home in early September.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Investigative reporter Jeff German was found dead on Sept. 3, 2022. (Credit: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Telles, who held an elected position, lost his June Democratic primary. Police said Telles blamed German, who had written stories exposing problems in the office under Telles’ leadership. Telles has since been removed from the job.

Telles has been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 6, four days after German’s body was found.