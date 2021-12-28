Former Clark County Commissioner Myrna Williams dies at 92

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Longtime Las Vegas resident and former Clark County Commissioner Myrna Williams has died. She was 92.

Clark County Manager Thom Reilly confirmed Williams died Monday night.

Williams, who moved to Las Vegas in 1959, served on the commission from 1994 to 2006 but her political career spanned more than 20 years and included 10 years in the Nevada Legislature as an assemblywoman.

Myrna Willams (pictured on the right) with former Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro. (Credit: Clark County)

Upon hearing of her passing, Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick released the following statement:

“It’s a sad day for Clark County and the state of Nevada,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Myrna Torme Williams was a dedicated public servant known for her intelligence, care and concern for working families, and her love and passion for Las Vegas.” Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commission

Willams was also one of the few county commissions of her era who was never implicated in any of the various corruption scandals during that period including the county’s biggest political scandal when six commissioners were indicted in a corruption probe that became known as Operation G-Sting.

According to UNLV Special Collections & Archives where material can be found on Willams, she taught at the university in the department of social work for 11 years. She was also a member of numerous community organizations and she considered one of her greatest accomplishments the development of the Cambridge Recreation Community Center which houses a skate park and pool and offers programming to at-risk youth.

Williams had a famous brother, singer Mel Torme, who was a popular crooner around the time of Frank Sinatra, Perry Como and Dean Martin.

The memorial service for Williams will be Wednesday, Jan. 5 at King David Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m.