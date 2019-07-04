Former CEO no longer employed at Valley Electric

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Angela Davis, the CEO of Valley Electric Association, is no longer an employee at the co-op. She had been on paid administrative leave following an embezzlement investigation.

According to Valley Electric, Dick Peck will continue to serve as the Interim CEO. The co-op released the following statement:

We have the utmost confidence that Dick will continue to lead the company in a way that serves the best interests of Valley’s members.

Evans was named the CEO in Oct. 2018. She was arrested in Feb. 2019 following allegations she billed $75,000 worth of work to Valley Electric to have the power lines around her home moved underground. She had been on paid administrative leave since the arrest. Evans has yet to be charged.

There is also an investigation into the co-op for sexual harassment allegations.

Hall said the board has begun the process of finding a permanent CEO and the process could take several months.