Former CCSD student charged with making terroristic threats against school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Clark County School District student is facing a charge of making a terrorist threat against Legacy High School. Wallace Ranjoseph, 18, was arrested on Friday after authorities learned he was making threats on social media.

According to the school district police, a search warrant at Ranjoseph’s residence turned up rifle which has been taken by the ATF firearms task force for testing.

Ranjoseph was booked into Clark County Detention Center. He is due to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.