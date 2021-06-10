Former CCSD security monitor arrested for unlawful contact with minor, attempted luring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Clark County School District employee has been arrested following an investigation that began last month.

The CCSD Police Department arrested 28-year-old Andre Fleming on Wednesday on one count of attempted luring of a child and one count of unlawful contact with a minor.

The arrest stems from an investigation at J. Harold Brinley Middle School that began in May.

Fleming was hired as a campus security monitor in April but was terminated from his position in May.

Fleming was booked in to the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call (702) 799-5411.

