LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A former Clark County School District employee has been arrested and faces charges of theft, according to police.

Cortland Hill, 31, was arrested on Monday, May 1, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on five counts of theft, police stated in a release.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Advanced Technologies Academy by the CCSD Police Department in December 2022.

Hill has been employed as a banker at CCSD since September 2022. He resigned in lieu of probationary discharge and is no longer employed by CCSD.