Former CCSD bus driver faces more charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former CCSD bus driver, Cesar Jimenez is now facing more charges in connection to multiple rapes in the Las Vegas Valley. New indictments show Jimenez had another victim in February of 2017.

Police say Jimenez kidnapped, raped, and held that woman at gunpoint on February 11, 2017. He forced her into oral and anal sex, while threatening her with a handgun.

Jimenez is facing nine charges in relation to this incident, on top of 10 others he was already facing for the two previous rapes and one other kidnapping police say he committed.