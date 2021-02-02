Former Carson City postal worker pleads guilty to theft of coins in mail packages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier pleaded guilty today to charges he stole coins from five packages in Carson City, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich of the District of Nevada.

Russell Francis Marks, 58, of Reno, admitted in court that he stole the coins and sold them for $31,605 to a coin dealer in Santa Rosa, California, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office. Marks worked at the Carson City Post Office.

The thefts occurred between May 1 and Nov. 24, 2017.

Postal customers filed missing mail complaints, which led to an investigation.

Marks is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3 by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones.

The statutory maximum penalty faced by Marks is five years in prison, supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Complaints for mail crimes involving employees can be submitted at: https://www.uspsoig.gov/.

The case was investigated by the USPS OIG. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Casper of the District of Nevada and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Robbins of the USPS OIG are prosecuting the case.