Former candidate calls for 2 CCSD trustees to resign; board to discuss next step at Nov. 4 meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former candidate for the Clark County School District board of Trustees is calling for the resignation of trustees Danielle Ford and Katie Williams.

Joe Spencer, who lost his 2014 bid to serve on the board, distributed letters that he sent to Ford and Williams today. He said his call for the resignations was prompted by the board’s action to remove Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

The board will meet Thursday to consider the next step after firing Jara “for convenience” at their Thursday, Oct. 28, meeting.

Board of Trustees President Linda Cavazos, who was among the trustees voting to fire Jara, tweeted on Monday that the board will discuss the process for appointing an interim superintendent at its Thursday meeting.

“The Board of Trustees, in an addendum posted this morning to the scheduled Redistricting meeting on Nov 4, will discuss, with possible action, the process for appointing an interim superintendent.” @ccsd @CCSD_Trustees — linda cavazos (@lindacavazos13) November 1, 2021

In letters to Ford and Williams, Spencer said trustees should have cited a specific reason for firing Jara, and criticized the board for a move he estimates will cost the district as much as $1 million in continued payments to Jara.

Spencer lost his 2014 election race against incumbent Erin Cranor by about 1,800 votes.



