Former Bronco to open recovery center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Bronco and star wide receiver Vance Johnson is doing what he can to help fight back against the opioid crisis. He is opening the Vance Johnson Recovery Center to provide lifesaving rehabilitative care.

This is a cause that is close to Johnson. He grappled with addiction himself, and five years ago it led him to lose everything he had.

“It is my purpose and passion to inspire those who, like me, found themselves powerless, broken and looking for a breakthrough,” Johnson said. “Everyone deserves a second chance.”

The Vance Johnson Recovery Center has special programs that:

Deliver a comprehensive medical detox

Provide medically supervised drug and alcohol addiction recovery services 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Includes Veterans treating Veterans

Focus on opioid addiction

Help people with PTSD

Assist with trauma recovery

Incorporate recreational therapies like yoga, hiking, music and art

For those who prefer a more faith-based approach there will be a Christian recovery program

The center will be at 2651 Westwood Drive in Las Vegas. The grand opening will be on Friday.