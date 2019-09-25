Former Bronco to open recovery center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Bronco and star wide receiver Vance Johnson is doing what he can to help fight back against the opioid crisis. He is opening the Vance Johnson Recovery Center to provide lifesaving rehabilitative care.
This is a cause that is close to Johnson. He grappled with addiction himself, and five years ago it led him to lose everything he had.
“It is my purpose and passion to inspire those who, like me, found themselves powerless, broken and looking for a breakthrough,” Johnson said. “Everyone deserves a second chance.”
The Vance Johnson Recovery Center has special programs that:
- Deliver a comprehensive medical detox
- Provide medically supervised drug and alcohol addiction recovery services 24 hours a day, seven days a week
- Includes Veterans treating Veterans
- Focus on opioid addiction
- Help people with PTSD
- Assist with trauma recovery
- Incorporate recreational therapies like yoga, hiking, music and art
- For those who prefer a more faith-based approach there will be a Christian recovery program
The center will be at 2651 Westwood Drive in Las Vegas. The grand opening will be on Friday.