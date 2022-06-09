LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former professional boxer and boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya, 49, said he wants to become mayor of Las Vegas. He made the comments at the end of a podcast interview with Jomboy Boxing.

The host of the podcast, which was published on YouTube Thursday, De La Hoya was asked if he still wanted to run for president, a statement he has made before. He jokingly said no but quickly turned serious when talking about Las Vegas.

Host

“On Twitter … wants to know if you’re still running for president in 2024?”

Oscar De La Hoya

“No (laughs)”

Host

“No more comeback and no more presidential run? You’re putting those both to bed?”

Oscar De La Hoya

(gets serious) “There might be some opportunities in Vegas to run for mayor.”

Host

“Really? Oscar De La Hoya, mayor of Las Vegas?”

Oscar De La Hoya

“Imagine that”

Host

“Why not California? What makes you go to Vegas?”

Oscar De La Hoya

“I’m actually building a home in Vegas, and I obviously should have done it a long time ago…”

Host

“What? Run for mayor or build a home in Vegas?”

Oscar De La Hoya

“Well, build a home in Vegas. Not only for business but for the obvious, for tax reasons. But it’ll be interesting to see if I can make a run for mayor in Las Vegas.” Jomboy Boxing

Oscar De La Hoya, left, stands with with WBC lightweight champion Manny Pacquiao as fighter Bernhard Hopkins stands between them after the weigh-in for their upcoming non-title welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Oscar De La Hoya, right, throws a left to the body of WBC lightweight champion Manny Pacquiao during the first round of their welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Oscar De La Hoya, left, throws a right to the head of WBC lightweight champion Manny Pacquiao during the first round of their welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



Ten-time boxing title holder and boxing promoter Oscar de la Hoya walks down a hallway prior to an interview with one of his boxers, eight-time title holder Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at The Associated Press in New York. Alvarez faces IBF and WBC world middleweight boxing champion Gennady Golovkin Sept. 16th in Las Vegas in what is being billed as a boxing superfight. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The current mayor of Las Vegas is Carolyn Goodman. Goodman has been serving as mayor for almost 11 years. The term for Las Vegas mayor is four years and the same person can be re-elected three times. This means Mayor Goodman cannot run for another term.

Mayor Goodman’s husband, Oscar Goodman, also served as Las Vegas mayor 12 years before Carolyn Goodman was elected in 2011.

De La Hoya has boxed in Las Vegas at least 26 times beginning in 1993 when he beat Troy Dorsey at the Thomas & Mack Center. De La Hoya’s last Las Vegas fight was in 2008 at the MGM Garden Grand Arena where he lost to Manny Pacquiao.

De La Hoya’s professional boxing record is 39 wins and 6 losses. His Las Vegas record was 21 wins and five loses.