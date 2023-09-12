LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A young former star basketball player who was once recruited by UNLV has been released from the Clark County Detention Center after serving time stemming from a 2020 high-speed deadly car crash.

At age 19, Zaon Collins was convicted of driving almost 90 mph in a 35 mph zone near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond Roads and crashing his car into 52-year-old Eric Echevarria car who later died.

Zaon Collins appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on June 1, 2023. (KLAS)

Collins was released from the Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 11 and had been serving 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor and had been given probation on the felony, according to court records.

As of Tuesday evening, his name was listed on a men’s basketball roster for the Salt Lake Community College Bruins.