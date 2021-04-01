Former Arbor View counselor charged with sexual assault, engaging with student

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Arbor View High School counselor has been charged with engaging in sex with a student, sexual assault, battery and kidnapping.

William Sterling Peterson, 54, is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting court appearances on April 6 and April 7. He was arrested March 23 at an apartment complex in the 7100 block of West Alexander Road.

The April 6 hearing is for a probation violation.

Peterson was on probation following a January conviction for coercion following accusations of lewdness with a person under the age of 14 in August. The lewdness charge was dropped. Peterson’s probation could be revoked at the hearing.

Peterson was given a suspended sentence and placed on 12 months probation in January.

One of the conditions of his probation was to stay away from Arbor View High School.

An arrest report in the lewdness case indicates Peterson worked at Arbor View as a counselor. A spokesman told 8NewsNow that Peterson’s employment with the Clark County School District ended in November of 2020.

His April 7 appearance is for a preliminary hearing on the new charges.