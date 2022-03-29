LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former executive for a North Las Vegas-headquartered airline pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of willful failure to collect and pay unemployment taxes.

William Acor, 62, former president and CEO of Vision Airlines Inc., was accused of failing to pay $2.6 million in combined employee tax withholdings and employer matching share of taxes.

The airline started in 1994, operating as a small tour company using propeller airplanes for aerial tours of the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, and the Las Vegas Strip. The company expanded to charter service and made headlines when it was involved in a “spy swap” between the U.S. and Russia. The company reduced operations in later years, and no longer operates at the North Las Vegas airport.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada, Acor admitted that he failed to pay employment taxes from 2014 to 2016.

He faces a statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Acor has also agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $1.6 million to the Internal Revenue Service. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro scheduled a July 27 sentencing hearing.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Albert Childress for the IRS-Criminal Investigation made the announcement.