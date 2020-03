LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An News Now 8 alumnus is being honored by the Nevada Board of Regents. Bob Stoldal was nominated as one of the “2020 Distinguished Nevadan” awards.

Stoldal was an anchor and news director here at 8 News Now. He worked here for 40 years before retiring in 2008.

Today he sits on a number of boards including for the Nevada State Museum and State Commission on Cultural Affairs.