LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews will begin burning piles of forest debris beginning this month in the Spring Mountains, including areas near the top of Lee Canyon Road (SR156), along Deer Creek Road (SR158) and two spots near the top of Kyle Canyon Road (SR157).
“Pile burning” operations could produce smoke, and officials want to avoid alarming the public. See the full list of sites below.
Burning branches, downed trees and debris that has been collected into piles around the recreation area has benefits that include reducing fuel for wildfires and controlling insect and disease outbreaks in forests. The burns also recycle nutrients that enrich soils and improve wildlife habitat.
The timing of the burns will depend on several factors, including humidity levels, wind conditions, temperature and fuel moisture, according to a news release. “Burns only occur on days when weather conditions exist for smoke dispersal,” according to officials.
Updates are available from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Facebook page or on X (formerly Twitter) at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe.
“Please do not call 911 about burning in the areas listed below,” according to a news release. Local fire departments are aware of the planned pile burning.
- Potosi Pass
- Roughly 100 acres of pile burning from a hazardous fuel reduction project is planned in the Mt. Potosi area near mile marker 20 on Nevada State Route 160, one mile south of Mountain Springs.
- Coal Springs/Lovell Summit
- Roughly 150 acres of pile burning for a habitat improvement project is planned along the Forest Service Road 45536 (Lovell Summit Road) between Lovell and Trout canyons.
- McFarland Canyon
- About 200 acres of pile burning as part of a habitat improvement project is planned near McFarland Canyon approximately one mile to the east of Cold Creek.
- Lee Canyon Guard Station
- Roughly two acres of pile burning from a hazardous fuel reduction project is planned along the north side of Lee Canyon Road near mile marker one.
- McWilliams Campground
- Nearly 25 acres of pile burning from the result of Tropical Storm Hilary is planned in Lee Canyon at the McFarland Campground. The planned area is to the west of the beginning (mile marker 0) of Lee Canyon Road.
- Camp Stimson
- About 20 acres of pile burning for a hazardous fuel reduction project is planned near mile marker six on Deer Creek Highway, a half mile northwest of Deer Creek Picnic Area.
- Kyle Canyon Administrative Site
- Roughly three acres of pile burning from the result of Tropical Storm Hilary is planned in Kyle Canyon near the Forest Service Kyle Administrative Site at approximately mile marker two on Kyle Canyon Road.
- Cathedral Rock Picnic Area
- Around nine acres of pile burning is planned in the picnic area near mile start of Kyle Canyon Road, one-tenth of a mile southeast of the Kyle Canyon Cathedral Rock subdivision.