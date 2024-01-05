LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews will begin burning piles of forest debris beginning this month in the Spring Mountains, including areas near the top of Lee Canyon Road (SR156), along Deer Creek Road (SR158) and two spots near the top of Kyle Canyon Road (SR157).

“Pile burning” operations could produce smoke, and officials want to avoid alarming the public. See the full list of sites below.

Burning branches, downed trees and debris that has been collected into piles around the recreation area has benefits that include reducing fuel for wildfires and controlling insect and disease outbreaks in forests. The burns also recycle nutrients that enrich soils and improve wildlife habitat.

The timing of the burns will depend on several factors, including humidity levels, wind conditions, temperature and fuel moisture, according to a news release. “Burns only occur on days when weather conditions exist for smoke dispersal,” according to officials.

Updates are available from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Facebook page or on X (formerly Twitter) at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe.

“Please do not call 911 about burning in the areas listed below,” according to a news release. Local fire departments are aware of the planned pile burning.