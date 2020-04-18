Forest Service OKs expanded Reno ski resort, skier bridge

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Forest Service has approved the expansion of a ski resort on a national forest between Reno and Lake Tahoe, including a skier bridge over a highway as part of a package that also bans commercial development in areas cherished by conservationists and back-country enthusiasts.

Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger says it’s a good compromise. He signed a new special use permit this week that’s been in the works for more than seven years.

The service says it will include 11 new trails and added snow-making capabilities intended to transform the existing Mount Rose resort into a “key destination attraction” near Lake Tahoe.