LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you want to know what love is? Are you as “Cold as Ice?” Or maybe a “Juke Box Hero?”

Rock band Foreigner has announced that it will be saying goodbye to the Las Vegas Strip with a two-part “Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour” residency at The Venetian Theatre.

The shows will be held from March 6, 2024 through April 6. 2024 and then from Oct. 25, 2024, through Nov. 9, 2024, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will start at $49 plus fees and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster’s website, The Venetian’s website, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Foreigner fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

Venetian Resort Rewards members, Live Nation customers, and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale starting on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sales will end on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. PT.

The schedule for performances is as follows:

March 2024: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

April 2024: 3, 5, 6

October 2024: 25, 26, 30

November 2024: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9