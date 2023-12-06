LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman with a history of prostitution-related arrests in Las Vegas is facing new charges for allegedly stealing a Chinese tourist’s suitcase from his hotel room when he was asleep, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police documents.

According to Arreanna Ubando’s arrest warrant, the crime took place at the Westin Hotel and Spa, just east of the Strip on the morning of Aug. 7. Police were called to the hotel to investigate a possible “trick roll” involving a guest and two women. Trick roll is slang for when a prostitute allegedly steals money from a customer.

With the use of an interpreter, a detective interviewed a man who said when he awoke in his hotel room around 11 a.m., he discovered his expensive silver suitcase which contained his credit cards, identification, Balenciaga slipper shoes, $50K diamond-encrusted Hublot watch, clothes and cash was gone. The estimated value of the items was determined to be $64,000.

The victim told police he met the two women around 5 a.m. when he accidentally bumped into one of them at Caesars Palace, felt bad, and invited them to have drinks in his hotel room at the Westin. He took a picture of the two women, which he later shared with police. The second woman has yet to be identified, documents said.

Detectives tracked down surveillance video which showed the women after they left the hotel, walking along Flamingo Road with the suitcase. It also showed them getting into a cab. Video also captured images of Ubando getting into a vehicle in a parking garage which was identified as belonging to her.

Ubando faces the following charges:

Grand larceny, value $25K but less than $100K

Residential burglary, first offense

Prostitute engages in prostitution or solicitation

Unbando was released on bail and her case is due for a status check on Jan. 9, 2024.