Ford working with 3M, GE to make ventilators

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Ford announced it is working with some other giant companies to produce medical equipment and protective gear.

It is a bid to help address shortages in the fight against the coronavirus.

Among the joint projects, Ford said it will work with 3M to produce a new kind of powered air-purifying respirator for healthcare workers.

The automakers said the respirators will be made using parts form both Ford and 3M.

Ford also said it is working with GE Healthcare to increase production of ventilators.

The sophisticated air pumps are needed by some critically ill coronavirus patients.

Ford said it will work with the United Auto Workers Union to assemble protective clear plastic face shields.

Meanwhile, General Motors is working with Ventec Life Systems to boost production of ventilators.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it will produce up to a million protective face masks a week.

The masks will be donated to hospitals, police and emergency workers.

California’s governor says Tesla CEO Elon Musk has donated 1,000 ventilators.