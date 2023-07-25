LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford wants America’s biggest companies to know that workplace diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts are lawful and protected.

Ford has joined 20 other attorneys general in sending a letter to Fortune 100 CEOs in a counterattack to a letter sent by Republican attorneys general described at fortune.com as an attempt to intimidate companies.

It’s a political battle amid the fallout of the recent Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, which said colleges and universities cannot take race into account in admissions policies. That ruling in late June took aim at affirmative action policies across the United States.

“Recent attempts to intimidate companies into dropping diversity and inclusion efforts are malicious and based on legal falsehoods,” Ford said.

“These diversity efforts are both important steps toward remediating racial inequalities and useful tools for companies to ensure their workforce is tuned in to the demographics of our country. I want to reassure CEOs and business owners that these efforts are legal and that recent intimidation efforts are based on a misrepresentation of the law,” Ford said.

Read the full letter below:

In the letter, Ford and the other attorneys general point out that diversity and inclusion programs are important to society both socially and economically as they combat inequities and create a diverse workforce that better understands consumers. The Supreme Court ruling does not bar private employers from implementing DEI initiatives.

Ford joins the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico. New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington in signing the letter.