Foothill Marching Band set to perform at Allegiant Stadium during East-West Shrine Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Foothill High School Marching Band will get some more national exposure when they perform Thursday at the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The game will be televised live at 5 p.m. on the NFL Network.

“It’s a big deal,” said band director Travis Pardee. “Only about five of our 200 kids have been in the stadium before.”

The band has posted videos of some performances on its own YouTube channel. (Used here by permission.)

Pardee said he thinks the band will be only the second high school band to perform at Allegiant — and the first for a nationally televised event. The performance will involve providing music throughout the game rather than a halftime marching performance.

Expect to hear the band playing “Back in Black,” by AC/DC, among a list of 30 songs in the program. Others include “Godzilla,” by Blue Oyster Cult, “Light Em Up,” by Fallout Boy, “7 Nation Army,” by The White Stripes, “Uprising,” by Muse, “Super Freak,” by Rick James, and “Immigrant Song,” by Led Zeppelin. The band takes on rock, funk and hip-hop with equal enthusiasm.

The Foothill Marching Band has won acclaim as a top parade band, performing at events nationwide — even worldwide. Among their appearances:

The Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Carnegie Hall

75th Anniversary of D-Day (the band traveled to France)

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland

National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C.

Some of the private events where the band has performed include Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone’s wedding and a birthday party for celebrity chef Guy Fieri at Flavor Town.

Pardee said the invitation to play at Allegiant came from in December. He’s been the director for 20 years, and is currently the Director of Bands and Chair of the Performing Arts Department. In that time, some former students have had their kids come through his program. “I have students of students,” he said.

The band’s drumline has been nationally recognized, and has a trip planned to the 2022 WGI Percussion and Winds World Championships, to be held April 21-24 in Dayton, Ohio.