LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adult football teams from across the country got into the holiday spirit during the annual Big Money Football Turkey Bowl.

On Sunday, teams from across the country competed in the football tournament at Desert Pines High School in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

The teams were competing for a grand prize of $15,000.

The organizer of the event, Monquel Glasow, CEO of BMF Tournament, told 8 News Now that it is important to bring the community together during the holiday season.

“It took a lot of troubleshooting and a lot of figuring out how to make it work to be beneficial for everyone. Here we are a good, healthy, safe, fun for the community to bring us all together and enjoy each other’s company,” Glasow said.

There was also a turkey giveaway during the event with 100 turkeys being donated to those in the community.