LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calling all foodies! The Foodieland Night Market festival has arrived in Las Vegas for a two-week stint. The festival features food, shopping, and live entertainment.

The festival arrived on Friday and will continue next weekend, March 31st through April 2nd.

This West Coast event takes place exclusively in Nevada and California through October and has over 150 vendors foodies can choose from with a variety of cuisines.

While the food takes center stage, small businesses and boutiques are the heart of the event too with live entertainment say night.

If you are interested in attending, click this link for more information and to purchase tickets.