Food, water, clothing donations on ‘Founder’s Day’ will help community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday is a very special day at 8NewsNow, and you are invited to take part.

And the best part is that you’ll help others along the way.

On Thursday, June 17, you can drop off and donate canned and non-perishable food, bottled water and clothing at our TV station from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The address is 3228 Channel 8 Drive.

We’ll have a drive-up drop-off location set up, and your donations will be collected by 8NewsNow anchors and staff in a socially distanced manner.

The donations will benefit Three Square Food Bank and the Salvation Army. Those organizations will handle the work of distributing your donations through the community.

This day will mark the 25th anniversary of Nexstar Media Group’s “Founder’s Day of Caring,” a day set aside each year for local news stations to focus on giving back to the community.