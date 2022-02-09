Food trucks feeding increasing demand in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some entrepreneurs are saying no to a traditional restaurant and opening food trucks instead. In 2021, there were 40 mobile food vendor licenses granted by Clark County which is double from the previous year.

Another trend is to rent a truck, according to foodtruckoperator.com. It gives people a chance to start their business at a lower cost

Starseeds food truck. (Credit: Starseeds)

Sisters Alyssa Travi and Jessica Clark of Starseeds food truck and meal prep opened as the pandemic was starting.

They had started an urban farm pre-pandemic in 2019 to grow food for local restaurants but once the pandemic took hold and restaurants started closing, so did their business.

That’s when they decided to take their food — via a food truck — to customers. Their truck focuses on plant-based food.

One challenge has been changing people’s perception of food trucks and what they offer.

Plant-based breakfast sandwich from Starseeds food truck. (KLAS-TV)

“Getting out there and letting people know about plant-based food. A lot of times when people see a food truck they want french fries, burgers, and chicken fingers and we’re doing something a little bit different,” Clark said.

The business also offers plant-based meal preps, dressings, sauces, baked goods, and greens online with an option for delivery or pickup.

You will also find the food truck at the farmers market in downtown Las Vegas every Friday and starting March 5, they will also be there on Saturdays.