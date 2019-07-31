Food trucks can roast workers in Las Vegas heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — David Cook’s Alpha Dawg mobile kitchen was sidelined on Tuesday.

“It gets pretty hot,” Cook said. “It can get up to 120 degrees, sometimes exceeding that.”

That, he says, is much too hot for his employees to endure. Add the fryers and burners and flat tops to 110 degree-plus heat, and the kitchen itself turns into an oven.

“We just saw the temperatures escalating pretty much a degree a minute and once you get to a certain degree, you’re done.”

Harrel Remmer said the same thing when the temperatures began to soar.

About 105 degrees is his threshhold.

“People just don’t come out of the house. It just gets too brutal to be in the truck.”

Harrel’s solar-powered ice cream truck handles the tasty treats pretty well. But that’s not good enough on a day like Tuesday.

“I keep the ice cream good and cold. But me, not so much.”

It was 110 in Henderson. Perfect weather to eat ice cream.

But with no air conditioning, and the freezers giving off heat, it’s not perfect for selling ice cream.

Just a couple of minutes inside a food truck can be unbearable. And the dog days of summer are approaching.

How hot does it get?

“Well, there’s 119 right now,” Harrel said.

And that seemed like the cool spot.

But food trucks are still out there doing business. Some have air conditioning.

Just before lunchtime, the crowds were light. Maybe a sign that customers were less willing to brave the heat just for a bite to eat.

With the relatively cooler conditions expected the rest of the week, Alpha Dawg’s owner says he plans to have his truck back out on location starting Wednesday.