Food trucks bring variety to Henderson neighborhood

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A really neat thing is happening in Henderson, and it has to do with food trucks.

“Cadence” in Henderson, a 2,200-acre master-planned community, is inviting anyone with a food truck to come and serve its residents.

The idea is not only to offer something new to the some 3,000 families who live there, but to step up and help support those who own the trucks.

“It’s a win, win,” said Cheryl Gowan of Cadence in Henderson. “We get the trucks out here, and we rotate them, so we don’t have competing trucks. We don’t have two burger trucks, two pizza trucks. We want the trucks to be successful as well.”

It’s also a great way to let people who may be passing through and grabbing lunch to learn more about the Cadence community, as well.

Trucks of all cuisines are invited to apply. For more information, CLICK HERE.