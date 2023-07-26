LAS VEGA (KLAS) – When it comes to staying cool during these sizzling hot summer months, food truck owners are not only battling the hot temperatures outside but the heat inside too.

“Being from Las Vegas, I am used to the hot weather, but I feel like every summer we forget how hot it does get here,” Nicole Poretto-Bacon owner of DonutNV Las Vegas said.

Poretto-Bacon is busy this summer, booked with events.

“Our events are typically anywhere from two to three hours, but we do have to set up and that takes about an hour, breaking down is also an hour,” Poretto-Bacon added.

That means planning ahead, by staying hydrated and trying to stay cool while working too.

“We are dealing with a donut fryer inside the trailer, that is at 375 degrees so that does keep the trailer very warm,” Poretto-Bacon explained. ” In the excessive heat outside between 110 and 115, it’ll be 110 to 105F inside our trailer.”

Jonathan Ibarra, owner of Ibarra’s Food Truck Builders builds and designs food trucks, he knows how important it is to ensure these trucks are operating properly.

“We build about 20 trailers per quarter so once the frames go up and the walls go up, we do have air conditioning units,” said Ibarra.

They have quite the assembly line. His crew works hard in their garage to get the trucks ready on time.

“We have two big openings on the side of the shops so with the circulation, we do have quite a bit of fans around the entire shop along with our swamp coolers that help circulate,” Ibarra said.

He also works with food truck owners to provide heat safety tips.

“Keep the door open, when you have the door open you do want to have a fly net to meet health codes, but the circulation is very important,” he said.

It’s a hot job that’s in demand.

“We have a lot of support from the Las Vegas community which of course makes it very worth it,” Poretto-Bacon said.

These small business owners work hard to help serve our community.

“It’s our mission to help give everybody an opportunity to start a food truck,” Ibarra added.