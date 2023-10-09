LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lottery will be used to select food trucks for five designated First Friday locations, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Las Vegas.

The City of Las Vegas will require licensed and approved operators to apply in person and pay a $50 fee to enter for one of the spots, with a deadline of noon on Oct. 20 to put in their application at the Las Vegas Parking Services Office located at 350 S. City Parkway. The winners will be selected Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. at the same location.

City staff met with Arts District businesses in developing the plan to limit food trucks/trailers “following concerns about illegal parking and use of private properties without consent,” according to Monday’s announcement.

Food trucks will be able to choose the date and location where they want to operate over the next six months. The trucks will be allowed to run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the city. Available locations for First Fridays include:

21 W. Imperial Ave.

1401 S. Commerce St.

1319 S. Commerce St.

1221 S. Casino Center Blvd.

198 E. Colorado Ave.

The city describes the change as “a pilot program.”

For more information about the Mobile Food Vendor Pilot Program, vendors should contact Parking Services via email at CLVFoodTruck@LasVegasNevada.GOV or by phone at 702-229-4700.