LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a two-for-one on this Friday’s Food Truck series. Food Therapy LV serves Asian fusion food. Owner Judy Le made some tasty garlic noodles, chicken egg roles, and tofu bites to sample.

The second truck was I Luv Cotton Candy and owner Sarvi Esquibel said her truck serves numerous flavors of cotton candy including customized flavors. She also offers fresh fruit slushies, Asian BBQ, and Filipino chicken adobe.