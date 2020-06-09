Food Truck Frenzy takeover at local community centers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the valley’s local community centers will be be hosting a Food Truck Frenzy Inaugural Community Parking Lot Takeover this week.

Clark County Parks and Recreation coordinated with Food Truck Frenzy to put on the events in local neighborhoods. There will be a variety of trucks offering different cuisines. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The food fun starts on June 10 and runs through June 13 at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 9 – Desert Breeze Community Center (8275 Spring Mountain Rd.)

(8275 Spring Mountain Rd.) Wednesday, June 10 – Bob Price Community Center (2050 Bonnie Ln.)

(2050 Bonnie Ln.) Thursday, June 11- Mountain Crest Community Center (4701 N. Durango Dr.)

(4701 N. Durango Dr.) Friday, June 12 – Hollywood Regional Park (1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.)

Admission and parking into the event is free and open to all ages. Social distancing guidelines will apply. No on-site tables or chairs will be available.

There are still spaces open for food trucks. You can click on this link for more information on the events.