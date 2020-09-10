Food service resumes at restaurant bars across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants around the valley can start serving food at counter and bar tops once again. This comes after Governor Steve Sisolak eased restrictions for bar service, but there are new guidelines.

Table 34 executive chef Wes Kendrick busted out the barstools early Wednesday for service once again.

“Wonderful step in the right direction,” Kendrick said. “I have a number of guests who just prefer to dine at the bar.”

Last week, Governor Sisolak announced restaurants can resume service for food at bars and counters. Kendrick says this will bring some of his regulars back.

“If they are a single person we have diminished capacity now so they feel a little guilty about taking up a table,” Kendrick said.

A big amount of valley restaurants, have gaming consoles at the counters. Service at those is still not allowed.

Food service at bars must be done from outside the bar, something that some say requires more work and is also requiring more tough decisions.

Jonathan fine is the operator of Parkway Tavern on Flamingo and 215, in addition to several other bars and restaurants around the valley.

“It is too difficult,” Fine said. “Our managers just cant regulate someone is not taking an order for a beer and handing it over the bar they have to physically walk it around it, so we are leaving our bar tops closed for now.”

He says despite being busy, revenue is still down due to limited capacity. He hopes more restrictions will be lifted soon.

“Not only are we at 50 percent capacity with the seating, we can’t allow people to stand up and walk around which is probably 40 percent to 50 percent of our night time business or happy hour business,” Fine said.

Establishments that are serving at their bars must distance the barstools as well. For example, Table 34 has cut their bar down to three seats only.