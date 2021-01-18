Food Network chef Vic Vegas opens new Las Vegas diner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opening a restaurant is not an easy task, especially during a pandemic. However that isn’t stopping one local chef who wants to give people a real diner experience.

Chef Vic “Vegas” Moea, who is featured on the Food Network, opens his newest restaurant the Black & Blue Diner on Monday, Jan. 18. It’s one of the first restaurants to open in 2021.

With the pandemic in mind, Moea designed the dining room to safely seat people and there is also curbside pickup as well as delivery options.

The restaurant offers homestyle diner foods as well as vegan options. It’s located on Decatur Boulevard near Meadows Lane.