‘Food Jobs Work’ inmate reentry program

ARKANSAS (CBS) — As Dominique Phillips gets back on track after time behind bars, she’s starting in the kitchen.

“You have to start somewhere…going down the wrong path in my life this helps,” said Phillips.

The “Food Jobs Work” Program takes place in the kitchen at “Our House.” Over the course of six weeks, students gain the skills and habits needed for success in the restaurant industry.

“Knife cuts, the terminology — brunoise – and all the French talk,” said Taurus Whitley, program graduate.

“Fresh start, no worries, a comfortable life,” said Christie Ison, Executive Director, Food Jobs Work.

“Our program is just as much about learning the tactics of working in the kitchen as it is about getting out of your own head, out of a negative mindset,” added Ison.

It’s part of the Little Rock Workforce Development Board’s Rock City Reentry program.

“For the most part we find that our clients want to do their part, they want to be contributing members of society, they want to do a job so we give them that opportunity and that lift,” said W.J. Mongale, Executive Director, Little Rock Workforce Development Board.

In addition to culinary training for retail, welding, construction and truck driving are also offered, along with legal aid, mental health services, and GED classes.

“In helping those who have been incarcerated we have decreased the stigma attached to someone who has made a mistake.”Now they can come out, get employment and be seen as a citizen that is contributing to society,” said Deborah Senter, Program Director, Rock City Reentry.

“I’m going to start off in the kitchen but I want to own my own bakery one day,” added Senter.

A dream of a brighter future for her entire family.

“I have children and they need me more than anything and this program is helping me go where I’m trying to go in life.”