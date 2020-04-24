Food handling rules in place as Gilcrease Orchard welcomes public

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gilcrease Orchard, a popular family destination where you can harvest your own produce and fresh fruit, is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with some important adjustments, according to the Gilcrease Facebook page.

To reduce the threat of COVID-19 exposure, the orchard announced new rules regarding food handling:

If you plan on getting any leafy greens, bring your own scissors. We would also like to ask that while you are picking, you only touch produce that you are going to buy and only take what you need.

The orchard asks visitors to please maintain social distancing by staying 6 feet apart.

“We will have multiple hand washing stations, and the check out registers will be spaced out to follow social distancing standards,” the Facebook post says.

See the Facebook page for a listing of vegetables currently available. Fruits are not currently on the list.