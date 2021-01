LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Veterans in need of food will be able to receive free food at a giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The Veterans Transition Resource Center is distributing food to veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until all the food is given away. The giveaway is at the its center which is located at 2955 East Sunset Road, Suite 101.