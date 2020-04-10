Breaking News
Las Vegas Sands donates 2 million masks to Nevada and New York
As first stimulus check looms, lawmakers working towards next round of relief

Food distribution site workers to receive extra pay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, the Clark County School District and the Education Support Employees Association came together on an agreement to pay food distribution site workers more money.

Food Service professionals and custodians at these sites will receive one and a half times their normal pay.

“Many of our support professionals perform essential duties for CCSD students and must interact with the public,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks. “We understand we’re asking employees to go above and beyond their duties and I’m thankful we can offer them additional compensation during this time.”

