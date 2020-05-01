Food distribution site line backed up for miles Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The economy has been decimated by the pandemic. People are struggling to find work and feed their families.

On Thursday morning, a line for a food bank at Palace Station stretched more than two miles. Those in line were laid off workers — many of them from hotels and casinos.

Three Square says it’s seen a 67% increase in the amount of people needing assistance since emergency distributions like this one opened up. Some former casino workers told 8 News Now times are so rough; they’re seeking help for the first time.

“I’ve worked there 20 years I’ve never even been on unemployment so I don’t even understand how it works but the community is really pulling together,” said Susanna Bramante, a laid-off casino worker. 

“It’s bad. Really bad and then on top of that unemployment takes forever,” added fellow laid-off casino worker Sandra Flores.

