Three Square Food Bank sees spike in need amid layoffs during coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With recent layoffs related to the coronavirus pandemic, financial hardships are growing around the valley and food banks are trying to keep up with a surge in demand for food.

Three Square Food Bank, the largest food bank in Southern Nevada, is attempting to stretch every dollar and resource they have after hundreds of businesses shut down across the valley.

Three Square says right now, they are facing demand 30 to 40 percent higher than normal. At this rate, the food bank is distributing up to 1.4 million pounds of food a week. They hope this is a peak.

If demand continues to rise as it has been, Three Square predicts they will run out of food.

The non-profit’s CEO, Larry Scott, says more middle-income families are in need of help during this difficult time.

“It’s affecting virtually everybody, and that’s why it’s such a change in our model. Normally our model generally deals with poverty. But this is a much, much greater audience now at this point in time,” Scott said.

He says only time will tell if the sudden spike is based off emotion and fear. In the meantime, the food bank is changing its distribution methods, with everyone practicing social distancing.

Everything, now, is done with drive-thru pickup.

Three Square received donations from resorts that are now closed. They may get additional funding from the federal government, but are waiting to find out what that might look like.