Food banks see huge demand for food amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of people are still out of work here locally and many are struggling to keep food on the table. While food banks across the Las Vegas valley have helped fill the gap since March, they’re beginning to feel the demand which is greater than ever.

Three Square food bank would normally serve 270,000 people but since the pandemic started that number has increased to 450,000 and it’s estimated 20% of the community is missing as many as five meals a week because of a lack of money.

With people out of work and children learning from home, food banks are feeling the crush.

While Three Square has received government funding and food, their method of distribution has been interrupted and social distancing has impacted their volunteer base which is needed to help pack meals.

The high demand for free vegetables, milk and canned food from grocery stores has also had an impact. While it normally used to take about a week to get a truckload of peanut butter, it can now take as long as six weeks.

According to Three Square, much of the 1.4 million pounds of food given weekly goes to children and seniors who are most at risk of not getting their daily nutrition. If you would like to help Three Square, click here.

Larry Scott with Three Square says they’re watching what happens with the school district so they can adjust their backpack program which provides food for kids over the weekends.

“A single mother of three who is struggling and doing everything to feed those children and herself, I want that mother to know how many people are organized together to assist her and make sure her kids are being fed,” Scott said.

Since casinos have reopened, the Station Casinos food sites have closed but there are several locations across the valley still passing out free food. You can get more information at this link.