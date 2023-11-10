LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas began testing its Strip-side marquee this week in preparation for the Dec. 13 opening, and the resort began accepting restaurant reservations as it unveiled its lineup.

A drive northbound on the Strip revealed glimpses of slot machines inside the 150,000-square-foot casino, lights on in many of the 3,600 hotel rooms and a show of the vertical marquee’s capabilities.

“As we prepare for Fontainebleau Las Vegas to make its global debut December 13, we have begun testing our Strip-side marquee,” according to a statement from the resort. “This allows us to ensure we are delivering the highest quality video resolution while pushing the limits of movement in our marquee visuals. It’s an ongoing testing process and we look forward to fully bringing the marquee to life in the weeks to come.”

The hotel is sold out for the Dec. 13 opening, but rates are posted for available nights beyond that. A Saturday night stay on Dec. 14 is priced from $550, but the rate drops to $290 on Sunday and $220 during the week. It jumps to rates starting at $800 for New Year’s Eve.

From casual dining to “a vibrant gourmet adventure,” Fontainebleau announced 10 of the restaurants this week with reservations available on the hotel’s website (“pending regulatory approvals”).

“After years of anticipation, excitement, and thoughtful planning, we are thrilled to offer our guests a first taste of these incredible new restaurants,” Fontainebleau Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage Anthony Olheiser said in a news release. “Our restaurant collection represents our unwavering commitment to unforgettable dining, the innovative spirit of our in-house team, and the collaborative efforts between Fontainebleau Las Vegas and our esteemed partners.”

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas restaurant and bar collection features a total of 36 first-to-market concepts from acclaimed chefs and restaurateur partners including Evan Funke, Masa Ito, David Grutman, David “Papi” Einhorn and Alan Yau. The full list of restaurants currently taking reservations are, in alphabetical order:

Chyna Club: From Hakkasan and Wagamama founder Alan Yau. Eclectic Chinese cuisine. (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.)

Don's Prime: Classics with a twist, plus trolley carts and tableside service in a "highly refined atmosphere." (Monday through Sunday: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Komodo: "Connecting the flair of Las Vegas with the energy and regional flavors⁠ of Southeast Asia, Groot Hospitality's Komodo will offer a high energy – and highly memorable – dining experience replete with its signature Peking duck, rotating specials, a full sushi bar, and bespoke cocktails." (Thursday through Monday: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

KYU: American barbeque staples with preparation influenced by the Japanese discipline of "yakiniku," a wood-fired grilling technique. KYU Las Vegas follows the original location in Miami and openings in New York and Mexico City. (Monday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

La Fontaine: Daytime fine dining specializing in French cuisine. "La Fontaine offers elevated classic brunch dishes in an exquisite setting that beckons you to dress your best." (Thursday through Monday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Mother Wolf: "Escape to Rome for an evening and indulge in La Cucina Romana as Evan Funke, renowned pasta master and chef of LA's beloved Felix, Funke and Mother Wolf, makes his grand entrance on the Las Vegas Strip." (Monday through Sunday: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Papi Steak: The Fontainebleau location follows the original in Miami, fusing "Golden Era Hollywood swagger" with David "Papi" Einhorn's fresh steakhouse experience. (Monday through Sunday: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

The Tavern: An "energetic and upscale bar and restaurant" offering American classics with fresh California flavor alongside sushi. (Monday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Vida: An American bistro offering breakfast and lunch seven days a week. (Monday through Sunday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Washing Potato: Restaurateur Alan Yau's Washing Potato will be "a whimsical dining destination that takes guests on a journey through the delicate and intricate traditions of Hong Kong chow, a trilogy of Cantonese comfort street foods led by Dim Sum with noodles and Canton Roast." (Monday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

The resort will debut a total of 36 first-to-market concepts in openings planned in December and extending into 2024. Additional brands planned at Fontainebleau include Capon’s Burgers, Miami Slice, Roadside Taco, El Bagel, Bar Ito and Nona, as well as Fontainebleau originals Café Cuto and Chez Bon Bon.