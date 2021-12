LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – New signage on the front of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel tower could be seen lit up Tuesday night.

The parts that were visible do match an earlier design put out by the company.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas design.

It was just a month ago when the company announced a new opening date for the stalled project for late 2023.

Since then there has been construction activity at the site.