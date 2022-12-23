LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fontainebleau Development announced Friday it secured a $2.2 billion construction loan to complete Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The project, expected to debut in late 2023, will be a 67-story hotel spanning 25 acres with 9 million square feet. The hotel will feature around 3,700 hotel rooms, meeting space, and a collection of gaming and dining experiences.

The loan will keep construction on schedule in time for the hotel’s 2023 completion, according to Fontainebleau Development.

A first look at Fontainebleau Las Vegas retail space designed by David Collins Studio © 2022 Fontainebleau Development

Construction continues at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Aug. 17, 2022 (KLAS)

“This is a milestone for Fontainebleau Las Vegas and stands as a testament to the tremendous dedication of our team and our partners at Koch Real Estate Investments,” Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson said. “We are eager to bring our iconic Fontainebleau brand – timeless beauty, unparalleled service, and innovative design – to the Las Vegas Strip.”

The hotel will be located at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip directly adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center.