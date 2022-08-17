LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas developers are showing new renderings of the retail space of the resort. Covering around 90,000 square feet, there are plans for 35 “luxury retail concepts” on two levels, according to the designer Fontainebleau Development.

A first look at Fontainebleau Las Vegas retail space designed by David Collins Studio © 2022 Fontainebleau Development

A sneak peek at Fontainebleau Las Vegas retail space designed by David Collins Studio © 2022 Fontainebleau Development

“Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ unique vertical design gives us great creative flexibility when it comes to our retail space,” says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson. “We’re incorporating other elements of the Fontainebleau brand into our space, making for a seamless guest experience and generating unprecedented exposure and foot traffic for our retail partners.”

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas will also have a 173,000-square-foot casino along with dining options.

From the outside passerby can see work progressing. There are now several types of trees visible on what is planned to be the pool deck at the base of the 67-story hotel tower.

There are also large letters, A and U, on the south side of the structure along Elvis Presley Blvd. that will eventually spell out the property’s name.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will have approximately 3,700 uniquely designed hotel rooms and more than 550,000 square feet of convention space.

Construction continues at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. Aug. 17, 2022 (KLAS)

Other highlights include nearly 62,000 square feet of additional space that can be used to create up to 57 breakout rooms and three executive boardrooms that will overlook an outdoor hospitality garden on site.

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Las Vegas



















The Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip is expected to open at the end of 2023.