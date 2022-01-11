Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort launches new website, detailing plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fontainebleau Las Vegas announcing its plans online as the resort moves forward with an anticipated opening date of 2023.

The new website was unveiled on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and includes a press release with more information on the upcoming completion of the 67-story luxury resort and casino on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Fontainebleau Development and partner Koch Real Estate Investments acquired the property in February 2021.

The property which spans 25 acres is about 75% complete and had previously been left empty when construction stopped more than 10 years ago.