Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort appoints president

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newest hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has appointed its leader moving forward as an opening date nears for the resort.

On Tuesday, February 1, The Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort named Cliff Atkinson as president.

Atkinson most recently, served as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of WE Advisory Group, providing direction on business development strategies. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, where he executed a strategy to increase employee communication.

Atkinson has also served as Senior Vice President of Hotel Strategy for MGM Resorts International, and in General Manager roles for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in Las Vegas and San Francisco, as well as New York’s Gramercy Park Hotel.

“I feel as if my entire career has prepared me for this role. It’s a tremendous honor to lead Fontainebleau Las Vegas and bring the property to life,” Atkinson said.

The 67-story luxury resort is expected to open at the end of 2023.