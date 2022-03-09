LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the debut of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas nears new details on the luxury resort are being released.

Among the amenities, the 67-story destination will include more than 550,000 square feet of customizable indoor and outdoor meeting and convention space. A pillarless ballroom spanning more than 105,000 square feet and a 90,000 square foot theater will also be built.

(Photo credit: Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Other highlights include nearly 62,000 square feet of additional space that can be used to create up to 57 breakout rooms and three executive boardrooms that will overlook an outdoor hospitality garden on site.

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Las Vegas



















“Fontainebleau may be new to Las Vegas, but we are not new to hospitality,” said Tony Yousfi the Fontainebleau Development Senior Vice President of Sales, Catering, and Conference Services. “From location to navigation to every major and minor detail, our resort is designed with the convention guest and meeting planner top-of-mind.”

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is currently in progress on the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip and is expected to open at the end of 2023.