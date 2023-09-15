Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces it will open by the end of 2023. (Photo: KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced Friday that it has reached an agreement with the Culinary and Bartenders unions.

According to a statement from the union, the agreement will give resort workers the right to decide whether to unionize.

“We are pleased that Fontainebleau workers will have the opportunity to decide whether to be union and applaud the company’s decision to respect their employees’ choice,” the statement said.

The agreement, called a card check neutrality agreement, is what the union called a standard for hospitality workers in Nevada. It will allow workers at Fontainebleau Las Vegas the right to choose to be a part of the culinary union.

The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 represent 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno, including at many of the casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip and in Downtown Las Vegas.

In May, Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced that the resort had set a goal to open “before the end of 2023.” The resort is looking to hire thousands of employees at a five-day job fair starting on Monday, Sept. 25.

